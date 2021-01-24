Databroker Price Reaches $0.0187 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

