David B. Seaburg Sells 31,037 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,624 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 124.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

