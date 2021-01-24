DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of DCC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DCC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DCC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

DCC stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.