Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 493,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

