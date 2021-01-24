DEJAVE (DJV) Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $30,059.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for approximately $1,803.25 or 0.05579985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00128281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039733 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io.

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

DEJAVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

