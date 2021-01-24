Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $315,675.14

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $315,675.14 and approximately $18,312.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00074796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00733587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.62 or 0.04346466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017786 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.