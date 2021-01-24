Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. 140166 lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

DAL stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $65,271,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

