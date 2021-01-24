Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.