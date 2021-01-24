Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.03 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Dero has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $193,064.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,955.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.13 or 0.04339534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00441278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.01374512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00533241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00420874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023694 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,758 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

