Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $59.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.