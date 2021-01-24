Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

