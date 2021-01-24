Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKIMF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $6.09 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

