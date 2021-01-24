DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $416.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,449 shares of company stock valued at $30,939,043 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM opened at $370.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.26 and its 200-day moving average is $384.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

