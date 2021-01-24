Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 124,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Get Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) alerts:

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.