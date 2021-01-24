Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $83,415.49 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 41.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $83,415.49 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,314.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.21 or 0.04107165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00430327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.96 or 0.01352203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00539586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00430623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00275230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023350 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,876,706 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

