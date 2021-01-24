Digitex Token Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00855020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.97 or 0.04469116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018053 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

