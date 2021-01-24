Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $286,272.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80.

DIOD opened at $79.86 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

