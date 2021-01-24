DNB Asset Management AS Buys 67,378 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,378 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

