DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VMware by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in VMware by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $134.50 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.