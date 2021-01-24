DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Shares of DRI opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

