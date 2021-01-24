DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,164,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

