DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Zillow Group stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Insiders have sold a total of 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

