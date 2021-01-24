DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2.10 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.32.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $213.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 118.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.