DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 85,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.84 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

