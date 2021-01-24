Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $152.69 million and approximately $33,530.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

