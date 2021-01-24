Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,614.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.