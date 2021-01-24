Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of DOV opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

