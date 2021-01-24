DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.32. 8,447,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 11,685,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. DPW had a negative return on equity of 533.94% and a negative net margin of 134.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DPW during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DPW during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DPW during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

