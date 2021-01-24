DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

