DragonVein Price Down 9.3% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $679,973.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,345.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.01339286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00538829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043959 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002393 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

