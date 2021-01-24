DREP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $509,865.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $509,865.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

