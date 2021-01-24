DSLA Protocol Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $308,708.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com.

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

