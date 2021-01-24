Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 810.9% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

