Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 11.1%

Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 276,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 653,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58.

About Durango Resources Inc. (DGO.V) (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

