Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,663. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $95.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

