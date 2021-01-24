DZ Bank Upgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) to Hold

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CZMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $161.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

