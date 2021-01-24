Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $130.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $116.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

