Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

ESTE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

