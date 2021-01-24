easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

