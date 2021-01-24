Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.57. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 157,172 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

