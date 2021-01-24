Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.55

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and traded as high as $23.18. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 8,365 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

