Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.42 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 248.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 730,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

