Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Shares of Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $12.35. Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 283,395 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.64 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

About Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

