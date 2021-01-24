EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $30.10.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.