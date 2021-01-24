Egretia Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Egretia has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $871,238.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00777665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.03 or 0.04448311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017892 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (EGT) is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.