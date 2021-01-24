Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,314. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

