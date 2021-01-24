Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.77.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

