Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

