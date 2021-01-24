Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.25

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Elementis alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $907.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.