Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMNSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elementis has an average rating of Buy.

EMNSF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

